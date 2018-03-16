Your March 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The Richmond RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Kelowna man

Safety threats posed to students and staff at Central Okanagan schools are rare events, but the district is prepared anyways.

Like many other groups in our region, Travel Penticton is preparing its own plans on how to deal with another possible high water year.

Vernon’s Curt Minard finished sixth in the first-ever Para snowboard banked slalom Paralympics event.

The Salmon Arm Secondary School’s Sullivan campus unveiled their newly opened Wellness Centre yesterday.

Check out this week’s Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for some sun but mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 8 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 9 C.

