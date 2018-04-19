Your April 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Jen Zielinski’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Here’s what’s making headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap, for April 19.

The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the constitutionality of a New Brunswick law that ensnared a man who brought home a trunkload of beer and liquor from neighbouring Quebec.

The unanimous high court decision Thursday effectively preserves the current trade regime, saying provinces have the power to enact laws that restrict commerce if there is another overriding purpose — in this case the desire to control the supply of alcohol within New Brunswick.

The BC Wine institute is calling the ruling that failed to break down interprovincial trade barriers a “missed opportunity.”

— Supreme Court upholds law in cross-border booze case

Oliver residents there are protecting themselves from the rising flood waters.

Between April 11 and April 18, the flow of water through Sportsmens Bowl Road has seen a fairly major increase, and the deterioration of some infrastructure is evident.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently on hand helping to fill sandbags.

— Then and now: Oliver flooding swells over the course of a week

Highway 33 continues to be closed following a mudslide earlier this week.

Maintenance crews are on scene working to clear the debris.

A detour is available via Goudie Road; however, commercial vehicles are not permitted.

For the fifth time since November a pizza shop in Vernon has been broken into.

Last week Nicolas Kynigos, owner of Nicolas & Marie’s Pizza, Pasta and Donair, offered the person or people who caused the damage and opportunity to work it off at his restaurant, no one has come forward to take him up on his offer.

Instead his shop was vandalized again.

—Vernon pizza shop robbed again

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
