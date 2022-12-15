Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop

Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch

An independent investigation has been launched after a man died following a reported hit-and-run and police shooting Wednesday during an early morning traffic stop in Creston.

According to a media release from the Independent Investigations Office, a Creston RCMP officer was approaching a truck parked in a driveway at approximately 3:35 a.m. Dec. 14 when it began reversing into him.

The truck reportedly struck the officer. The RCMP officer then fired his gun at the driver of the vehicle. The truck then drove off.

At 3:45 a.m. the truck was found in a ditch off Highway 3A and Mather Road. The driver was suffering from a gun shot wound. Police and Emergency Health Services provided medical assistance, but a young man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IIO BC — an independent office charged with investigating police-related incidents in B.C. — is now investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

For more information about the IIO BC and and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca.

