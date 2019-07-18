WWII hero draws huge crowd in Kelowna

Around 1,000 people came out to hear the story of Marthe Cohn, the heroic Jewish French spy

Kelownians were out in droves to hear the story of a WWII hero on Wednesday, July 18. (JewishOkanagan.com)

A WWII hero drew a large crowd to hear her story on Wednesday night in Kelowna.

Marthe Cohn, the 99-year-old heroic Jewish French Spy who hastened the end of WWII with the intelligence that she discovered behind enemy lines, spoke in front of around 1,000 people at the packed house in the Delta Hotel.

“Teenagers and elderly alike, listen to stories like Marthe’s, and it helps us reevaluate how we react to personal, family and global challenges,” said Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, director of Chabad Okanagan. “People walk away educated, inspired, and motivated to live better lives and make sacrifices for the benefit of goodness, and that’s exactly what Chabad is all about” he said.

MLA Norm Letnick wrote on his twitter, “an amazing real-life story by Marthe Cohn (99) who served as a spy during WWII kept an audience of over a thousand in Kelowna glued to their seats.”

Marthe has visited more than one thousand of the over 4500 Chabad Centre’s around the world and is very supportive of their educational and outreach work.

