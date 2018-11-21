The extension of Shepherd Road, part of the final phase of work on the Rutland Transit Exchange, is now complete. —Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The transit exchange and extension of Shepherd Road will open Saturday says city hall

The city’s revamped transit exchange in Rutland will open for full service on Saturday.

Work on the exchange, located on Shepherd Road between Dougall Road North and Roxby Road, completes the second phase of the Rutland Transit Exchange, a $2.1-million project that will improve street connectivity and increase access for pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.

“This project has been in the works for quite some time, so we’re excited to see the new exchange open this weekend,” said Andrew Albiston, project manager with the city.

“The transit exchange will not only enhance the experience for transit users who will have access and ease of transfers via new shelters, benches and other amenities, but also for those who will access this area on foot or by bike.”

The project also includes an extension of Shepherd Road, which now connects Roxby Road to Rutland Road North. The extension of Shepherd Road will allow the transit exchange to be fully operational and includes the addition of traffic signals and a crosswalk at the Shepherd Road and Rutland Road North intersection.

As a result of the work, there will changes to Kelowna transit routes. Routes that will served via the exchange now include the No. 8 University/Okanagan College, No. 10 Rutland/Downtown and No. 14 Black Mountain. The No. 11 Rutland/Downtown will stay on its current route along Rutland Road.

“The new exchange will improve transit services by creating a better connection point for customers,” said Brian Anderson, BC Transit vice-president of operations and COO. “I would like to thank all the partners for their hard work to bring this project to completion.”

The Rutland Transit Exchange is a key element of the city’s Rutland Town Centre revitalization plan, helping deliver a vision of the Rutland Town Centre as a vibrant urban centre and transportation hub.

