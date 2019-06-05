Police investigate pedestrian hit on Commonwealth Dr. in Kelowna, (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Kelowna woman recovering after being backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

A Kelowna woman is recovering in hospital from serious but non-life threatening injuries after falling under the wheels of a minivan in Kelowna’s north end early Tuesday afternoon.

At just after 1:30 p.m. emergency crews rushed to the Commonwealth Road to find the 56-year-old woman laying injured on the ground in need of immediate medical assistance, after she had been reportedly struck by a grey Chevrolet van, which remained at the scene.

“Investigators interviewed each of the parties directly involved, in what police now believe to be a domestic disturbance,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Given the totality of the circumstances our investigators have reason to believe that the motor vehicle incident was not criminal in nature. Further information suggests that the pedestrian may have committed a criminal offence in the moments leading up to this unfortunate event, and could face potential charges as a result.”

The 66-year-old Lake Country man who was the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident suffered minor injuries from an alleged assault which led up to the accident.

Police said he remained at the scene and was cooperative with RCMP.

The investigation is still underway and a detailed report is being sent to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and consideration of charge approval.

Any additional witnesses, who did not speak with police at the scene are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

