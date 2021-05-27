Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)

Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

A 35-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover north of Summerland.

At about 7:27 a.m., Thursday (May 27), a person driving in the 1200 block of Fish Lake Road came across a single-vehicle crash and called police.

Penticton RCMP attuned the scene and discovered an older model grey Nissan Pathfinder with one person inside.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time, however, no other information will be released to the public.

If you witnessed this collision or saw a grey Nissan Pathfinder driving on Fish Lake Road either late on May 26 or early May 27, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

