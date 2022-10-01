A 35-year-old woman has died as the result of a motorcycle crash in the North Okanagan, which took place Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in the North Okanagan

The crash near Grindrod on Highway 97A took place Friday evening

A woman has died in a motorcycle crash near Grindrod in the North Okanagan.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations officer with the RCMP, said the crash took place in the 7100 block of Highway 97A at 5:13 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

The crash involved only the motorcycle and resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Saunderson said.

It is not yet known what caused the crash, and the incident is under an investigation.

Witnesses on Facebook said traffic was backed up in the area and a medical helicopter was on scene.

