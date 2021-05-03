Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing dog from Kelowna yard

A Kelowna family is looking for the woman who stole their 10-year-old dog

A Kelowna family is asking for the public to help identify a woman caught on camera allegedly stealing their beloved dog.

Wayne Hubbard told the Capital News his family is heartbroken after their 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Devi was allegedly stolen. “She’s more than just a dog, she’s part of the family,” he said.

The incident occurred at his trailer park at 715 Beaver Lake Road at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday evening.

Luckily, a neighbour has a camera pointed at the street which recorded a woman walking off with Devi, from the Hubbard’s yard.

Hubbard describes her as in her mid-30’s with blonde hair. Previous recordings in the footage show the woman rummaging through the homes at the park looking for cans, but she left the cans at the park and apparently took the dog instead.

Hubbard said he and his family are scared that Devi might be gone forever or she might not get the proper care she needs.

He wants the woman who took the dog to know that if she returns Devi, “No questions asked. Just bring my dog back.”

Devi has been gone for around 17 hours.

RCMP has been notified, but Hubbard hopes the public will be able to identify the woman. Anyone who has information is asked to call Hubbard at 250-681-4968.

Dogs