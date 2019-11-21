(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media) (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

A 911 call from a woman who was running for a train has prompted police in southern Ontario to remind people that the number is meant for emergencies only.

In audio posted on Twitter by Peel Regional Police on Thursday, the caller says she’s in a taxi on her way to catch a train at Toronto’s Union Station.

When the 911 operator asks the caller wants she wants police to do, the woman asks if they offer “emergency ride services.”

The call, which took place in October, ends when the operator tells the woman that no such service exists.

ALSO READ: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Const. Akhil Mooken says Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls from the start of January to the end of October this year.

He says they included hangups, kids playing on the phone or other non-emergencies.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan hosts free nalaxone, overdose prevention program
Next story
Preparatory school fundraising for new athletics and wellness centre in Kelowna

Just Posted

Child with autism along with service dog to graduate as autism service dog team in Kelowna

The graduation ceremony will take place at the Orchard Mall in Kelowna on Thursday

Preparatory school fundraising for new athletics and wellness centre in Kelowna

Aberdeen Hall is a university preparatory school offering classes from Preschool through Grade 12

Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

Kelowna picks up second win in a row in dominate Wednesday night performance

UBC Okanagan hosts free nalaxone, overdose prevention program

The training and education workshop will be Nov. 25 at UBCO

Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

The program will cease operations on Dec. 20

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

This Christmas will be sixth annual community event

Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

Sections of the KRV trail through Princeton will be opened next year… Continue reading

Beat the winter blahs with Ancora harmonies

Wintersongs Friday, Nov. 22 in Vernon and Saturday, Nov. 23 in Salmon Arm

New CP Rail tracks needed before building Salmon Arm underpass

‘Pretty big area’ of downtown to be affected by construction

Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

Initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels

Salmon Arm Tim Hortons intersection bumped from traffic circle plan

Traffic circles still planned for two city intersections with four-way stops

Most Read