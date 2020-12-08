Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

A woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and causing a disturbance in a Revelstoke restaurant.

On Dec. 6, RCMP attended a call after a 43-year-old woman refused requests from business staff to wear a mask and then refused to leave the building.

When police explained the COVID-19 regulations the woman continued to refuse to comply and was arrested.

She was later released from police custody, outside of the restaurant and ordered to appear in Revelstoke Provincial Court. She was also issued a $230 violation ticket for failing to wear a mask and abusive/belligerent behaviour and was ordered not to attend the location of the incident.

Dr. Bonnie Henry made masks mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces on Nov. 19. Conditions such as avoiding non-essential travel and group gatherings have been extended until Jan. 8.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

READ MORE: Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

 

Most Read