An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna’s Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Woman arrested after cops find body in Kelowna home, death deemed suspicious

A woman is in police custody after a man was found dead in a home in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood on Monday morning, Oct. 18.

Just before 7 a.m., Mounties were called to a residence on Bechard Road, just down the street from Boyce-Gyro Beach. Investigators found a man’s body and believe the death to be suspicious.

Police say a woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody, though no charges have been laid.

The RCMP has cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Mounties have not released the deceased’s name but said the incident is believed to be isolated in nature and that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation. The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Anybody who witnessed or has knowledge of the incident is urged to call investigators at 250-762-3300.

