The now former Christian Science Reading Room building at 610 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna has been sold for $1.44 million. —Image: contributed

With the sale of its building, Kelowna’s Christian Science Reading Room turns the page

After 85 years in the same location, the CSRR is looking for new digs

For 85 years, the small Art Deco building on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna housed a Christian Science reading room.

But with the sale of the building recently, the Christian Science Society says it is looking for a new location.

The building at 610 Bernard Avenue was sold for $1.44 million and, with the property zoned commercial, the lot is expected to be redeveloped as a retail centre.

The distinctive 2,115-square-foot building—the last of its design on Kelowna’s main street—includes a 1,634-square-foot basement and was also home to Christian Science Church services for many years.

On its website, the Christian Science Society says as a result of the sale, services are no longer held in the building and it is currently exploring what it calls the “possibilities for a new location that will better meet our current needs.”

The Christian Science Society has occupied the building since 1933.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton homeless campers devastated by park cleanup

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

Talent-laden Giants roll to May Days title

Featuring six members of Canada’s national team, South Hill wins annual fastball tourney

Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

Kelowna Skating Club wins its share of medals at Victoria competition.

UPDATE: Rutland residents forced from home due to late night fire

Rutland Road South has been blocked off at Highway 33 while crews work to douse a fire

Central Okanagan School Board defends SOGI 123 initiative

Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity inclusivity program sparks emotional debate

Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Rescue personnel brought two people ashore from an island after their rafts were swept away.

Penticton homeless campers devastated by park cleanup

Two women, in their 50s and 60s, said they felt like giving up after their only home was cleared out

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

Size, cost set for proposed Vernon cultural facility

Size of new home for museum and art gallery is about 58,000 square feet; cost is $40 million

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

Most Read