With the sale of its building, Kelowna’s Christian Science Reading Room turns the page

After 85 years in the same location, the CSRR is looking for new digs

The now former Christian Science Reading Room building at 610 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna has been sold for $1.44 million. —Image: contributed

For 85 years, the small Art Deco building on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna housed a Christian Science reading room.

But with the sale of the building recently, the Christian Science Society says it is looking for a new location.

The building at 610 Bernard Avenue was sold for $1.44 million and, with the property zoned commercial, the lot is expected to be redeveloped as a retail centre.

The distinctive 2,115-square-foot building—the last of its design on Kelowna’s main street—includes a 1,634-square-foot basement and was also home to Christian Science Church services for many years.

On its website, the Christian Science Society says as a result of the sale, services are no longer held in the building and it is currently exploring what it calls the “possibilities for a new location that will better meet our current needs.”

The Christian Science Society has occupied the building since 1933.

