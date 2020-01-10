Update: Highway 97, Bennett Bridge clear after weather-caused mayhem

Update: 11:00 a.m.

Both sides of the Bennet Bridge have cleared after snow and ice caused early delays for westbound and eastbound traffic Friday morning.

Bennet Bridge looking clear after snow and ice causes backups, delays and stalls earlier on Friday in #Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/FzifIhiXoA — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) January 10, 2020

Commuters were delayed by various incidents on Highway 97 including stalled vehicles and icy hill slopes.

Update: 9:55 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is urging caution for drivers looking to commute to or from West Kelowna after serious delays caused by weather on the Bennett Bridge.

At around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, police and work crews responded to multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, that had stalled on both sides of Highway 97 on the hills.

“The Kelowna RCMP want to urge stranded drivers to remain in their vehicles to maintain their safety,” reads a release from the RCMP.

Plows and sandtrucks have been dispatched to help the affected vehicles on the roads.

Original 8:45 a.m.

Heavy snowfall is causing traffic chaos on the William R. Bennett Bridge this morning.

At least two cars and a tractor-trailer have stalled in the middle of the road near the exit of Westside Road.

A Capital News Reporter said he witnessed people trying to push the stalled vehicles out of the way.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna can expect 5 to 10 cm of snowfall today, along with winds coming in from the south at 30 km/h getting up to 50 km/h later in the morning. About 2 cm of snow is forecasted to fall overnight with the temperature holding steady near -2.

Drive BC has issued warnings for drivers taking Highway 97, advising road users to watch for slippery sections between the following sections:

Drought Rd and William R Bennett Bridge for 17.1 km

William R Bennett Bridge and Crystal Waters Rd for 36.3 km

Highway 97 and Pennask Summit for 33.0 km

Highway 97 South and Highway 97; Highway 97 North for 65.5 km

