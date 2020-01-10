Update: Highway 97, Bennett Bridge clear after weather-caused mayhem

Highway 97 clear of weather-caused back-ups for morning commuters

Update: 11:00 a.m.

Both sides of the Bennet Bridge have cleared after snow and ice caused early delays for westbound and eastbound traffic Friday morning.

Commuters were delayed by various incidents on Highway 97 including stalled vehicles and icy hill slopes.

__

Update: 9:55 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is urging caution for drivers looking to commute to or from West Kelowna after serious delays caused by weather on the Bennett Bridge.

At around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, police and work crews responded to multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, that had stalled on both sides of Highway 97 on the hills.

“The Kelowna RCMP want to urge stranded drivers to remain in their vehicles to maintain their safety,” reads a release from the RCMP.

Plows and sandtrucks have been dispatched to help the affected vehicles on the roads.

__

Original 8:45 a.m.

Heavy snowfall is causing traffic chaos on the William R. Bennett Bridge this morning.

At least two cars and a tractor-trailer have stalled in the middle of the road near the exit of Westside Road.

A Capital News Reporter said he witnessed people trying to push the stalled vehicles out of the way.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna can expect 5 to 10 cm of snowfall today, along with winds coming in from the south at 30 km/h getting up to 50 km/h later in the morning. About 2 cm of snow is forecasted to fall overnight with the temperature holding steady near -2.

READ MORE: Winter storm to batter Okanagan

Drive BC has issued warnings for drivers taking Highway 97, advising road users to watch for slippery sections between the following sections:

  • Drought Rd and William R Bennett Bridge for 17.1 km
  • William R Bennett Bridge and Crystal Waters Rd for 36.3 km
  • Highway 97 and Pennask Summit for 33.0 km
  • Highway 97 South and Highway 97; Highway 97 North for 65.5 km

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope
Next story
Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport cancels, delays flights amidst winter storm

Flights coming in and out of YLW have been affected by the weather’s mayhem

Fundraiser for one-year-old Kelowna girl with tumour surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal

One-year-old Elara Isagawa was diagnosed with tumour on Christmas Eve

Rockets kick-off trade deadline with deal for Czech forward

Kelowna acquired Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen Friday morning, more moves expected

Blind curling provincials come to Kelowna

The West Coast Blind Curling Association provincial finals start Saturday

Update: Highway 97, Bennett Bridge clear after weather-caused mayhem

Highway 97 clear of weather-caused back-ups for morning commuters

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Okanagan residents’ back yard

Incident allegedly took place at property on Harbour Heights Road in Okanagan Landing

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

Most Read