Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

A wildfire is being reported 10 km west of Savona.

BC Wildfire is on scene with crews and air support.

The blaze is estimated to be two hectares in size and started about 1 p.m. at Steelhead Park.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

