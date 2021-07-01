(BC Wildfire Service)

(BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire sparks north of West Kelowna

BC Wildfire confirmed that it was a false alarm

UPDATE (5:00 p.m.):

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed to Capital News that the fire at McDougal Creek was a false alarm.

ORIGINAL (4:30 p.m.):

A wildfire sparked in the McDougal Creek area on Thursday (July 1), just north of West Kelowna.

Details about the fire’s size and what caused it are not yet clear. Capital News has reached out to BC Wildfire Service to get more information.

This story will be updated when more info becomes available.

READ MORE: Fires north of Big White grow to over 1,400 hectares

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireOkanagan

Previous story
163 homes evacuated due to wildfire north of Kamloops
Next story
Two neighbourhoods evacuated as human-caused Castlegar wildfire continues to burn

Just Posted

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has opened at the Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church, located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, to help accommodate wildfire evacuees from across the province. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Emergency support services centre opens in Kelowna for wildfire evacuees

The opening of Vernon's popular Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park has been delayed due to vandalism. (City of Vernon - photo)
Peanut, Lavington pools open to cool off Vernon residents

Smoky air blankets Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Smoky skies lead to air quality warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

A child waves at cars by one of the banners that were dropped by members of the Westbank First Nation Youth Council (WFNYC) at the Westside Road interchange above Highway 97 in West Kelowna on July 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Westbank First Nation drops banners to honour residential school victims on Canada Day