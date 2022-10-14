Wildfire off Highway 33 near Kelowna triples in size

After being called Arlington Lake, it is now called the West Kettle River wildfire

UPDATE 10/14 1:40 p.m.

The wildfire close to Arlington Lake off of Highway 33 has grown from 1.5 hectares to 5.3. On the BC Wildfire map, it is now being called the West Kettle River fire. After the suspected cause was originally lightning, it is now due to a person.

BC Wildfire has 19 personnel and two helicopters attacking the highly visible blaze. The helicopters are using water from Arlington Lake.

Original

As one wildfire comes to an end, a new one begins.

In West Kelowna, the McDougall Creek wildfire that started Tuesday morning (Oct. 11) is now deemed as under control. Lightning caused the blaze to start and it grew to 2.2 hectares in size.

But a new wildfire began on Thursday (Oct. 13) southwest of Big White Ski Resort, close to Highway 33.

The fire is close to Arlington Lake and it currently 1.5 hectares in size. Lightning is the suspected cause. It is on the east side of Highway 33.

Capital News will keep up to date on the situation.

