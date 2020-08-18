BC Wildfire map.

Wildfire near Beaverdell places 44 homes on evacuation alert

The Solomon Mountain fire is currently estimated to be 17.5 hectares

Residents of Carmi and Beaverdell are being placed on an evacuation alert after a lightning strike started a fire on Solomon Mountain.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued an evacuation alert to 44 properties along Highway 33, Beacon Road, Boulder Road, and Solomon Road.

The blaze is an estimated just 4.5 hectares away from structures.

The fire is currently listed at an estimated 17.5 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Beaverdell Fire Department and BC Wildfire ground crews are on site of the blaze along with heavy equipment. BC Wildfire air tankers and helicopters were working earlier on Tuesday to contain the blaze.

“We have issued these alerts out of an abundance of caution and to allow residents time to prepare, as winds are expected to gust through the evening,” said Mark Stephens, the RDKB emergency operations centre director.

If an order is issued, residents must leave their homes immediately and travel north or south along Highway 33.

BC Wildfire Service is currently listing two additional wildfires to the west of Beaverdell, one on Carmi Creek about three km away from Carmi, and one close to nine km away at Tuzo Creek, west of Saunier Lake Forest Road..

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mount Christie wildfire grows to 500 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

Just Posted

Wildfire near Beaverdell places 44 homes on evacuation alert

The Solomon Mountain fire is currently estimated to be 17.5 hectares

Okanagan woman on multi-day bike trek for PADS makes Vernon stop

En route from Burnaby to Calgary, Penticton cyclist makes pit stop to enjoy shade in Polson Park

Crews combat wildfire off Highway 33 towards Graystokes

The fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Lake Country man acquitted of firearms charges after RCMP traffic stop deemed illegal

Judge deemed traffic stop violated man’s Charter rights

UBCO unveils two-storey mural in downtown Kelowna

The mural was painted over five weeks by UBCO visual arts students

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Mount Christie wildfire grows to 500 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Crazy Creek Fire in Shuswap still burning out of control

Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

Volunteers in Penticton begin packaging seasonal food hampers

Salvation Army preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 to affect December hampers

Most Read