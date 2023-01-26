Wildfire mitigation work underway in Lake Country

Smoke and/or flames may be visible in the district and surrounding areas

Through the Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction funding stream the B.C. government has a risk reduction project underway near Spion Kop in Lake Country.

The Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District is burning approximately 1,600 piles of wood debris above Carrs Landing Road, west of the highway.

The project aims to remove fuels ahead of wildfire season.

Mitigation work is expected to continue into the spring, depending on the site and weather.

Smoke and/or flames may be visible at times in Lake Country and surrounding areas.

For more information on the project contact Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District at 778-943-7086.

