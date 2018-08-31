Update: Wildfire near Okanagan Falls grows in size

Bystanders watch from the Okanagan Falls IGA parking lot as planes and helicopters attack a new wildfire near the small town. Submitted photo

Update 7:12 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning on the west side of Okanagan Falls is now about seven hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to respond alongside Okanagan Falls fire department firefighters and are working to build a guard and establish hose lay. Air tankers and helicopters remain on site. The fire service is calling it the Green Lake Road wildfire.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in both direction 1 km north of Okanagan Falls because of a brush fire. No detour available. Estimated time of opening currently not available. Assessment in progress. Next update 7:00 PM. #Penticton https://t.co/7gVuGTfjoF — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 1, 2018

Update 6:25 p.m.

Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls is closed as crews work to get the wildfire under control.

Helicopters are continually bucketing the fire.

BC Wildfire working on extinguishing a fire on the west side of Waterman’s Hill In Okanagan Falls #penticton #okanagan #bcwildifre pic.twitter.com/mPV3gi8ybI — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) September 1, 2018

Update 6 p.m.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer for BC Wildfire, said an origin and cause team is on the way to investigate.

The fire is estimated to be about one hectare in size.

Original:

BC Wildfire is assisting Okanagan Falls fire crews with a blaze on the west side of an area know as Waterman’s Hill.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire start on the west side of #OkanaganFalls at the request of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department. BC wildfire crews and airtankers and helicopters are en route. Further details will be provided as they become available. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 31, 2018

Local fire crews have shut down Green Lake Road off of Highway 97.

Smoke and flames are visible for some distance in the area.

BC Wildfire is responding with ground crews and air support.

The fire, that broke out about 4:30 p.m., is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

Wildfire in Okanagan Falls on the west side of Waterman’s Hill pic.twitter.com/20RiLK5vF2 — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) September 1, 2018

