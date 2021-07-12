Fire near Coldstream Creek.

Fire near Coldstream Creek.

UPDATE: Wildfire near Lavington under control

The blaze located near Coldstream Creek is .01 hectares in size

UPDATE: 10:42 a.m.

BC Wildfire is listing the blaze near Coldstream Creek as under control.

The fire grew to just .01 hectares in size and is suspected to be human-caused.

Crews on site evaluated the situation and will continue to monitor.

_______

A wildfire sparked near Lavington on Sunday.

The blaze is about 3.8 kilometres up Coldstream Creek and is about .01 hectares in size.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

More to come.

READ MORE: Coldstream boat launches closed for firefighting effort

READ MORE: Wildfire crews, RCMP warn watercraft users to avoid north end of Coldstream lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Vernon

Previous story
Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca and raise money for global vaccination
Next story
Lumby fires spark hunt for arsonist

Just Posted

Vernon Canadians runner Reece Holmes tries unsuccessfully to avoid the tag from Kelowna Sun Devils shortstop Logan Marshall during Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition play Sunday, July 11, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Boys of summer return to Okanagan ball diamond

The Grey Canal trail in Coldstream is closed due to wildfires in the area. (RDNO map)
Becker wildfire closes Coldstream trail

A year-long investigation by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has deemed a number of fires in the Cedar Ridge Street area of Lumby were deliberately set, and police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the arsonist. (RCMP photo)
Lumby fires spark hunt for arsonist

Cali Hofer has been missing since Wednesday, July 7. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Young Vernon woman missing