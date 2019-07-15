BC Wildfire map with the fire represented as the red dot.

Wildfire crews working small blaze in South Okanagan

BC Wildfire said a fire north east of Oliver was ignited on Sunday night

A small wildfire east of Oliver ignited on Sunday evening.

BC Wildfire is reporting that the fire at Atsiklak Creek, north east of Oliver, is an estimated .50 to .80 of a hectare.

Nicole Bonnet, BC Wildfire media spokesperson said two crews (six people) were sent to the fire late Sunday evening and worked into the night. She said as of Monday morning there is two people working the fire on the ground with two more crews that will be joining them later in the morning — bringing the total to eight workers.

“It is being held right now, so we don’t expect it to grow beyond its current perimeter,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 1 reopens following vehicle fire west of Chase
Next story
Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

Just Posted

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

Regular offices will be repaired in a few weeks, according to release

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

What do you do when you lose your jobs in the oil and gas industry?

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Super League Triathlon in the Okanagan cancelled

It was confirmed Monday next month’s planned Super League Triathlon has been cancelled

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Most Read