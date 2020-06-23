Three BC Emergency Health Services ground crews and an air ambulance crew responded to a report of an overturned raft on the Adams River on Monday afternoon, June 22, 2020. (File photo)

Whitewater rafters rescued after vessel capsizes on Adams River near Shuswap Lake

Shuswap whitewater rafting company owner says now is not a safe time to be on the Adams

Emergency responders were called to the Adams River after a group of whitewater rafters wound up in the water.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, BC Emergency Health Services paramedics, Chase RCMP and Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue received a report of a capsized raft on the Adams, between Adams Lake and Shuswap Lake.

Before emergency response personnel arrived on the scene, however, other rafters in the area were reported to have rescued those in the water.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) responded with three ground paramedic crews and an air ambulance. A spokesperson with BCEHS confirmed eight people were recovered from the scene without injuries and no patients were transported to hospital.

Adams River Rafting owner Cliff Garcia said the rafts involved were private vessels. He said he received a call for assistance Monday but had to ask they call 911.

“We weren’t in the area to be able to come and assist.,” said Garcia.

As of Tuesday, June 23, the BC River Forecast Centre had a high stream-flow advisory in effect for the Shuswap region.

Garcia explained his company is not currently operating on the river because of high water.

“We’ve experienced some flips in years past at this certain level we’re at right now and…I don’t want to bring clientele out there and have a 50/50 chance of making it through the Adams River gorge, potentially flipping and having a client get away from us.

“When the water gets to this level we just shut it down for the couple of weeks that we have to and then we re-open when it’s safe.”

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP respond after backwoods drive goes awry

Read more: High water levels on Shuswap Lake may close popular Canoe Beach

Read more: Man dies after dive into Adams River

In addition to the high water, wood debris along the river is another concern for Garcia, who advised it’s never a good time to go out on the river alone.

“There’s a ton of wood debris along the river’s edge and if you get swept into the wood debris it’s game over…,” said Garcia. “It’s scary when we do see people out there on their own doing their thing. We try to give them as much guidance as we can. First and foremost we tell them it’s a bad idea to even do it.”

As for Monday’s rescue, Garcia was glad to hear everyone was safe.

“Really, hats off to the people that were there assisting and helping out… They probably went for a pretty big swim whoever they were,” said Garcia. “It probably wasn’t very pleasant, but we’re glad they’re safe.”

Adams River Rafting monitors the river level daily, and Garcia said it appeared to be levelling out. If that continues, he said the company’s rafts could be back on the Adams as early as the June 27/28 weekend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan RCMP wearing disguises to catch distracted drivers
Next story
UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

Just Posted

Crash slows traffic in Vernon

One sent to hospital following two-vehicle incident

Okanagan singer’s country hit goes viral

Clarke W. a Canadian sensation for his latest patriotic hit

Fall hearing for Vernon heron rookery

Council changed date last minute to ensure summer holidays wouldn’t interfere with public turnout

COVID-19: Vernon won’t be drinking in public

Council votes against liquor consumption in public places amid pandemic

Rural Lumby water advisory in effect

Boil water notice for Mabel Lake customers

UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

South Okanagan RCMP wearing disguises to catch distracted drivers

Distracted drivers can expect to be detected long before they ever see a police car

Whitewater rafters rescued after vessel capsizes on Adams River near Shuswap Lake

Shuswap whitewater rafting company owner says now is not a safe time to be on the Adams

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

International students, B.C. homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Need for conversations spurred on further by killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

Rural Lumby water advisory in effect

Boil water notice for Mabel Lake customers

B.C. Interior First Nation breaks ground on farm-to-gate cannabis cultivation facility

Owned by the Williams Lake First Nation, the facility will be the first of its kind in Canada

Most Read