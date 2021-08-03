UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire grows to 32,500 hectares

Structure protection help comes from 35 different fire departments

Area resident Dan Newcomb shares a photo of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning behind Westwold on Aug. 1, 2021. (Dan Newcomb - Facebook)

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

BC Wildfire Services says aerial support is back in the fight as forecasts call for better visibility over the next two days.

The cause of the 32,500-hectare blaze is still undetermined at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

More than 320 evacuees of the White Rock Lake wildfire registered in Vernon over the past 24 hours but that’s only from one of the four municipalities affected.

The wildfire continues to burn out of control at an estimated 32,500 hectares — growing about 200 hectares overnight — around 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon. Evacuation alerts and orders are in effect in four jurisdictions and the Okanagan Indian Band.

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Tuesday, Aug. 3, have been cancelled due to a no-fly zone linked to area wildfires.

BC Wildfire Services said variable amounts of rainfall offered short reprieve over the past two days, but drier, warmer air is in the forecast which will dry forest fuels quickly. Ten to 20 km/h winds are also called for with temperatures around 30 C.

Clearer conditions are expected over the next several days which would allow for the safe use of airtankers. Eleven helicopters are assigned to the fire to bucket problematic areas.

Forty-seven pieces of heavy equipment are being utilized as crews continue to secure the guard along Adelphi Road towards Wood Lake and working toward the east building guard, north of the fire perimeter.

One-hundred and 36 firefighters, 99 of which are from Quebec, assigned to the fire continue to mop up and extinguish hot spots that may have crossed the guard on the north and southwest flanks and along Beautiful Road, south of Salmon River Forest Service Road.

Structure protection crews, consisting of 110 personnel from 35 different fire departments, have completed a full assessment from Monte Lake towards the Falkland Corridor by Highway 97 and along West Side Road.

Crews are ready to deploy protection apparatuses as required to Westwold, Falkland, Cedar Hills, Pinaus Lake and Okanagan Indian Band land 24-7.

Area residents shared footage of fire trucks driving toward Westwold, emblazoned with logos from Vancouver Island fire departments including Courtenay, Mill Bay and Sooke.

Regional District of North Okanagan evacuees can register at the City of Vernon’s Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at the Dogwood Gym in the Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect for thousands within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, RDNO, Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Okanagan Indian Band.

READ MORE: Risk of a thunderstorm for Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: More flights cancelled at YLW

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021