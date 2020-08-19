What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

The South Okanagan BC SPCA is on evacuation alert and cannot board animals

Residents and their pets living in the Heritage Hills area, about six kilometres from Okanagan Falls, were forced from their home on Tuesday (Aug. 17) due to the growing Mount Christie wildfire.

In the past when residents are evacuated from their homes they can usually take their pets to the closest BC SPCA for boarding. The non-profit provides a safe space for the animals, along with food and medication.

However, the South Okanagan BC SPCA is in an area that is under an evacuation alert, along with more than 3,000 other properties in Penticton.

Kelowna BC SPCA branch manager Sean Hogan says the South Okanagan shelter is currently working to load up all of the animals in their care and transport them to shelters in Kelowna, Vernon and the Shuswap.

“Right now the South Okanagan shelter is not a destination for boarding pets, who might have been evacuated due to the Mount Christie wildfire,” explained Hogan. “Kelowna is on stand-by to be the emergency hub if need be. Right now, it’s not necessary, but we have been through this before and we know the protocols.”

The branches across the Okanagan and Shuswap are supporting each other to ensure there is enough space available to care for all of their animals.

Residents who are looking for medication, food, boarding or advice for their pets during this time and are evacuated or facing an evacuation alert can call Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna.

Dr. Oz is offering free pet boarding to anyone who may have been forced from their home on Tuesday. He said, his staff is available to answer all questions and that medication and food are available at the clinic.

The Rose Valley vet is located at 112-2476 Westlake Road, West Kelowna.

The The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) is also available to assist pets during wildfires.

If you are interested in fostering or hauling animals affected by the wildfire please go to the website and fill out the forms.

ALERT is made up of volunteers who are mobilized when local authorities request ALERT’s help and when Emergency Management BC’s Emergency Support Services is activated.

ALERT is located at 113-437 Martin Street in Penticton, and can be contacted by phone at 250-809-7152.

Preparing in advance will increase the likelihood that your pet remains safe and healthy during an emergency.

Your pet survival kit should include:

  • 72-hour food supply including bowls and a can opener
  • 72-hour water supply
  • Leash, harness, muzzle
  • Pet carrier
  • Medical/vaccination records, medication and veterinarian contact information – always keep copies of these in your grab ‘n go kit
  • ID tags and micro chip number
  • Blankets and toys
  • An X-pen if you have room

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

READ MORE: 21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Mount Christie blaze

READ MORE: Boundary wildfire places 44 homes on evacuation alert

READ MORE: Wildfire burns across border with Osoyoos

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: no overnight growth for Solomon Mountain wildfire
Next story
Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

Just Posted

Temperature records set across the Okanagan

Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton had their second record-breaking day in a row

Motorcyclist dies in Vernon collision

RCMP investigating morning incident on 27th Street

Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

Blaze off Highway 97 in DND grounds quickly contained

What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

The South Okanagan BC SPCA is on evacuation alert and cannot board animals

Kelowna Cancer Centre to get new diagnostic scanner from province

Dix said the new PET-Scanner will save interior cancer patients from having to undergo screening in Vancouver

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Shuswap wildfires range from out of control to well contained

One fire being monitored from the air with no ground crew deployed

Munroe Creek fire grows to 5.9 hectares near Summerland

The 5 hectare blaze is in the Munroe Creek area

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Shuswap man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Judge told accused was trying to get help to stop addiction

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

Most Read