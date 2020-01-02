There were fireworks at Stuart Park to ring in 2020. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

What did Kelowna residents get up to on the 1st day of the new decade?

We take a look at some of the interesting activities Kelowna residents did on January 1st

After a long night of celebtrating New Years with friends and family many take the 1st of January to recover, but for many others the 1st is a day to start the new year off on the right foot.

Here’s a look at what some Kelowna residents got up to on the 1st day of the new decade.

A family trip to the Big White Ski Resort.

A walk with the dogs.

A dip in the Okanagan Lake as part of the annual Polar Bear Dip.

A hike along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

I've been extremely blessed this year with new friendships and memories that i won't forget, the people who surround me push me to better myself every single day. 2019 was a major struggle for me mentally and physically. But here I am at the end of it all knowing that what the future holds for me is good and I cannot ask for anything more. To anyone out there struggling just like I did, just know that you can do it. You can do anything you put your mind to if you want it bad enough, put in the time and effort to love yourself and better yourself. Set goals and don't stop until you achieve them. This year was a HUGE opportunity to grow who I am as a person. I take a step back and look what I want for me and my future. All the good and all the bad has lead me to where I am today and I can finially say I am proud of who I have become. To an amazing new year, to new friendships, to family and current friends. For the good and bad, I thank you and wish you all of the best in the start of this new decade. I love you all it's been a REAL year ❤️

Skating with family and friends at Stuart Park.

A romantic walk along the waterfront.

A canoe trip on Lake Okanagan.

What did you do for the first day of the new decade? Send us an email at newstips@kelownacapnews.com for your chance to be featured.

