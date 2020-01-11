Wet’suwet’en Nation supporters swarm downtown Kelowna in protest of pipeline

A rally of over 50 people brought signs and voices outside Kelowna Law Courts Saturday afternoon

A group of passionate protesters took to the streets of downtown Kelowna on Saturday to speak out against a pipeline being built through Indigenous land in northern B.C.

Close to 50 protesters brought signs and songs to the steps of the Kelowna Law Courts to show their support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation. The pipeline, a Coastal GasLink project (CGL), was allowed construction near Houston, B.C. by the B.C. Supreme Court in 2019, without the approval or consent of the B.C. hereditary chiefs.

“We don’t want to live in fear,” yelled protest speakers.

READ MORE: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

A prayer circle, ceremonial drummers and guest speakers joined the protest as supporters come out to show solidarity and voice out in hopes to assist people and issues over 1,000 kilometres away.

“We support the Wet’suwet’en and stand in solidarity with them,” said speaker Kate.

“We cannot stand in silence while colonial violence continues to be perpetrated. We call on the federal and provincial governments to immediately revoke the permits for the CGL project.”

On Jan. 4, CGL workers were asked to leave the work sites by the chiefs and that CGL crews were “uninvited” to the territory. The battle between the Wet’suwet’en Nation and the pipeline, which would take natural gas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, continues.

On Friday in Smithers, B.C., hereditary chiefs declared that: “we never will” support the CGL.

READ MORE: Hereditary chiefs say “we never will” support Coastal GasLink pipeline

READ MORE: Rally to be held in Kelowna in solidarity with B.C. First Nation against Coastal GasLink project

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap
Next story
Highway 1 to close tomorrow west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en Nation supporters swarm downtown Kelowna in protest of pipeline

A rally of over 50 people brought signs and voices outside Kelowna Law Courts Saturday afternoon

West Kelowna Warriors clean house at BCHL trade deadline, host Cents Saturday night

President Chris Laurie makes significant moves to the Warriors’ roster

Big White gets 13 inches of fresh powder in last 24 hours

Fresh powder has been gifted to Okanagan skiers and boarders

Rockets’ power-play lays a dud as Kelowna falls 4-1 to Kamloops

The Rockets get a shot at revenge Saturday night against the Blazers on home ice

Two Kelowna men face charges after RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen vehicles

Kelowna RCMP recover vehicles, heavy equpiment after a warrant was executed on Jan. 6

VIDEO: Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for jetliner’s downing

‘This is a tragedy that should not have happened,’ the prime minister said

Highway 1 to close tomorrow west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

‘We need an educational blitz that addresses medical and health practitioners at all levels’

Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Vernon woman

Carol Stoner was last seen Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Street

South Okanagan set for deep freeze – weekend will be one of the coldest in years

It’s going to be a lot colder this weekend than it has… Continue reading

Nominations open for Summerland Chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards

Panels will determine recipients for this year’s awards

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

Most Read