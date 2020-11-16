Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.

Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.

Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays

Bells will be ringing across the Central Okanagan this season during the Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign.

The campaign kicked off on Friday, Nov. 13, with Westbank First Nation Councillor Lorrie Hogaboam, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, and Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin making the first donations.

Due to the pandemic, the kettle campaign will look a little different this year.

Jennifer Henson the officer for the Westside Salvation Army said kettles will be equipped up with a new electronic option to donate.

“We have wireless debit machines called “tip tap,” it is a cashless way to give, where a donor can just tap the machine with their debit or credit card. The tip-tap machines will be set at $5 denominations and a donor can tap up to ten times,” she said.

Another change the community can expect to see is COVID-19 safety measures in place at every kettle, including social distancing, wearing a mask, hand sanitizing stations and regular cleaning of the machines and kettles.

The campaign has also added virtual kettles to help meet its fundraising goal. Anyone can sign up and create their own kettle and become a “virtual bell ringer.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Rotary Club president joins Westside Salvation Army

According to Westside Salvation Army’s Lenetta Parry, the year has been difficult for the charity due to the pandemic which is why it is setting the lofty Christmas goal of $255,000.

“We never thought we would be launching our kettle campaign in the middle of a global pandemic, neither did we expect to have to close our Thrift Store for three months due to COVID-19 and unfortunately, the challenges keep coming. Our team has made the difficult decision to reduce the number of locations and hours our kettles will be out in our community in the name of safety. At the same time, we continue to see an increase in demand for our programs and services,” she said.

This holiday season the Westside Salvation Army is expecting to help more than 100 families and serve nearly 300 children through their “Christmas Gifts of Hope program.”

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays.

Kettle volunteers are also needed for two-hour shifts at seven locations. Those locations include; Peachland IGA, Save On Foods, BC Liquor Store, Superstore, Walmart, London Drugs and Nesters Market. To help volunteer for kettles this year, please call 250-258-RING.

All kettles will accept cash, debit, credit card and tip tap. People can watch for the Westside Salvation Army’s annual mail campaign in their mailboxes and donations can be made by phone at 250-768-1850, online at www.westsidesa.ca or in-person at 101- 3531 Old Okanagan Highway.

For those needing a little extra help this holiday season, online registration for the Salvation Army’s “Christmas Gifts of Hope” program is now open until November 22nd, please visit www.westsidesa.ca or call 778-484-9790.

READ MORE: More hands needed at West Kelowna Salvation Army

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study suggests video games can help mental health
Next story
UBC Okanagan soccer alum’s long road to becoming pro

Just Posted

Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.
Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays

Old Friends Canada volunteers Susan and Joelle with 20-year-old Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But thanks to Old Friends, Haley loves his new forever home. (Contributed)
Lake Country’s old horses benefit from unique fundraiser

Final days to support Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s fundraiser

Christmas can be a tough time for those suffering from dementia. (File photo)
Alzheimer’s Society helping Okanagan residents prepare for the holidays

Webinars look at new challenges COVID-19 brings and how that affects those with dementia

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Another unrelated COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

School district stressed exposure not related to previous ones

Highway 97C Nov. 14.
Highway 97C crash claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

While the traditional Summerland Festival of Lights will not proceed this year, a drive-by event has been scheduled for Nov. 27, following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold drive-by light-up event

Festive season event on Nov. 27 to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

Samantha Savoy (Left) plays for Bischofswerda FV 08, a club that competes in 3.Liga in Germany. (Submitted)
UBC Okanagan soccer alum’s long road to becoming pro

Samantha Savoy was in a devastating car crash in 2016

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read