Westside fire department holding food drive

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department holds its Christmas Santa Run Food Drive from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department on Okanagan Lake’s west side will be safely helping those in need over the holiday season.

The firefighters will visit the Westside Road communities they serve on Monday night, Dec. 7, collecting donations for the annual Christmas Santa Run Food Drive.

The fire vehicle’s flashing lights will be seen between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m . as they pick up non-perishable food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank in West Kelowna.

Residents are asked to leave their front exterior lights on and place their food donations outside their door or at the end of their driveway.

Santa Claus will join the firefighters as they travel the streets from Traders Cover to Shelter Cove, including Lake Okanagan Resort.

Physical distancing will ensure everyone, including the Jolly Ol’ recruit from the North Pole, is healthy and safe for Christmas.

