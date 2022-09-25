Westcorp on the Lake coming back to Kelowna council

The development planned for Lakeshore Road includes two 17-storey, and one 14-storey building

The Westcorp on the Lake development planned for Lakeshore Road will be back before Kelowna council Sept. 26.

Westcorp Developments, which was re-issued a development permit for its hotel tower project on Queensway Ave. on Sept. 20, is also seeking a development permit for its project on the former Hiawatha RV Park site.

The development includes two 17-storey buildings and one 14-story building, totalling 1,000-units. Height increases to the buildings were approved by council in June, which did not go over well with many neighbours.

They had concerns over lost views, visual pollution, too much density, parking and traffic congestion, and impacts on the environment and wildlife. Because of the added storeys, two fewer buildings will be built and more green space will be added, including a linear park.

According to Westcorp, short-term and AirBnB uses will not be allowed.

