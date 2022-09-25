Conceptual rendering of proposed development at Hiawatha RV property. (Photo/Westcorp)

Conceptual rendering of proposed development at Hiawatha RV property. (Photo/Westcorp)

Westcorp on the Lake coming back to Kelowna council

The development planned for Lakeshore Road includes two 17-storey, and one 14-storey building

The Westcorp on the Lake development planned for Lakeshore Road will be back before Kelowna council Sept. 26.

Westcorp Developments, which was re-issued a development permit for its hotel tower project on Queensway Ave. on Sept. 20, is also seeking a development permit for its project on the former Hiawatha RV Park site.

The development includes two 17-storey buildings and one 14-story building, totalling 1,000-units. Height increases to the buildings were approved by council in June, which did not go over well with many neighbours.

They had concerns over lost views, visual pollution, too much density, parking and traffic congestion, and impacts on the environment and wildlife. Because of the added storeys, two fewer buildings will be built and more green space will be added, including a linear park.

According to Westcorp, short-term and AirBnB uses will not be allowed.

Conceptual rendering of proposed development at Hiawatha RV property. (Photo/Westcorp)

READ MORE: High praise still for downtown Kelowna hotel tower

READ MORE: Residents of downtown Kelowna condo threaten legal action over proposed venue’s liquor licence

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelownadevelopment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Battleship Mountain, B.C.’s last wildfire of note, now being held
Next story
Couple proceeds with wedding amid chaos in P.E.I. from post-tropical storm Fiona

Just Posted

Collections Committee members from left to right: Ann Nott, Robert Hayes, Eleanor Geen and Rosemary Carter – photo contributed.
Sharing stories and making connections at Lake Country Museum & Archives

Val Johnson
Kelowna Votes: Val Johnson

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
Five lives lost in 9 hours as Kelowna RCMP issue toxic drug warning

The crowd in attendance at the Rotary Centre for the Arts for the BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit 'Defining Moments' luncheon (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Defining Moments’ honoured as BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit hits Kelowna for the first time