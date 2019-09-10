West Kelowna’s Rotary Park to close for repairs

The park will be closed for some ‘much needed’ restoration and flood mitigation work

West Kelowna’s Rotary Park, including the beach and parking lot, will be closed starting Sept. 11 for repairs and flood mitigation work.

Historic Okanagan Lake flooding in 2017 and high water levels in 2018 caused damage to riprap, retaining walls and staircases along the shoreline.

The City of West Kelowna will spend the next month reinstalling displaced riprap, removing failed retaining walls and replacing them with naturalized protected embankments, repairing staircases and restoring habitat and park landscaping.

“The work will preserve shoreline habitat and prevent erosion ensuring the waterfront park remains around for all to enjoy for many decades to come,” said the city in a release.

The city plans to reopen the park on Oct. 15.

