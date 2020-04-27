West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road to be closed for planned cleanup

The road will be closed between Hayman and Hudson Roads on April 29

City of West Kelowna crews will close Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson on April 29 for spring maintenance and repairs.

The road will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The city said there will be a full road closure, which includes bike lanes, and sidewalks. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents within the immediate work area, buses and transit users.

The city said work will include boulevard cleaning and weeding, catch basin cleaning, fire hydrant cleaning, sidewalk sweeping and repairs caused by motor vehicle damage.

Drivers can use Hudson Road and Highway 97 as a detour to avoid the work area.

City of West Kelowna