A Water Quality Advisory is still in effect for around Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna (Capital News)

West Kelowna works to end Lakeview area water quality advisory

Lakeview System users have been under water quality advisory for 39 of last 51 days

The City of West Kelowna will be doing maintenance work along several roads this week in an attempt to end a water quality advisory for the city’s Lakeview System.

Lakeview System users have been without a clean water supply since Oct. 7 — or almost a month — due to high levels of turbidity that have been found in the city’s infrastructure.

In an attempt to clear accumulated sediment from local pipes, crews will be flushing water mains around the system along Shannon Lake Road, Shannon Way and Tallus Ridge areas over the next several days.

READ MORE: Third water quality/boil water advisory issued in less than month for West Kelowna residents

The city said Lakeview System users should exercise caution while using their water as the construction work goes on.

“Water main flushing involves running water at a high velocity to remove accumulated sediment from pipes; and, Lakeview System users may experience discoloration in the water while flushing is underway,” stated the city.

“Should residents notice discoloration after flushing is completed in an area, they are advised to turn on their cold tap until the water runs clear.”

Clean water has been a consistent issue for Lakeview Water System users over the past couple months. In total, users have been under a water quality advisory for 39 of the past 51 days.

Adding to the frustration, four water quality advisories/boil water notices have been issued for residents on the westside of Okanagan Lake in the past couple months.

The city claims it will advise people once the advisory can be removed. Meanwhile, impacted residents can get free water at the bulk water station located at Asquith and Shannon Lake Road.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man gets 4 years for Denny’s shooting in Vernon
Next story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

Just Posted

Weekly round-up has Okanagan volleyball teams atop high school rankings

Okanagan Mission slides into top 15 rankings

West Kelowna works to end Lakeview area water quality advisory

Lakeview System user have been under water quality advisory for 39 of last 51 days

CENTURY 21 raises $27,000 at poker tournament

The money was raised for Easter Seals’ Camp Winfield

Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Southbound traffic leaving West Kelowna has been reduced to just one lane

Two-car smash up on Spall Road in Kelowna

No injuries were reported in the crash

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Man gets 4 years for Denny’s shooting in Vernon

Tyson Cole has already served two years of his sentence

UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Shuswap residence

Police and BC Coroners Service investigations still in early stages

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Summerland Steam lose twice in weekend hockey action

Junior B team in second-place spot in hockey division

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

RCMP reports no risk to public after suspicious incident leaves two dead in Anglemont

An investigation is still ongoing

Most Read