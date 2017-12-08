West Kelowna woman wins global award

West Kelowna Wine Tours won the global wine tour operation of the year award

West Kelowna Wine Tours owner Melanie Evans won the global wine tour operation of the year award in London, England last month. - Credit: Contributed

A West Kelowna resident earned the top award globally for her wine tour company.

West Kelowna Wine Tours owner Melanie Evans won the global wine tour operation of the year award last month in London, England.

“I knew it was going to be big, but when I walked through the doors, this was the most extraordinary (event),” she said.

In April, Evans received a phone call from London. The wine tour company was nominated through the Luxury Travel Guide.

Four judges of the magazine chose West Kelowna Wine Tours for the America’s award, placing it in the next category, the Best of the Best.

The winner of this category was not revealed until the evening of the award ceremony, Nov. 6. Marianela Pereyra, a Grammy awards correspondent, hosted the ceremony.

“I am truly grateful for all the kind reviews, it means a lot after seven years of hard work and perseverance,” said Evans.

With two million subscribers for the Luxury Travel Guide, it was mind-blowing to be among the top three hundred businesses in tourism from around the world, she said.

Evans received positive comments on her brand’s logo, which is based on the church she attends.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.