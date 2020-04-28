West Kelowna Warriors netminder Johnny Derrick looks back at the net after his team was eliminated by the Penticton Vees. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

West Kelowna Warriors support foodbank with takeout event

Warriors to donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order over $30 at a selection of local restaurants

The West Kelowna Warriors are teaming up with the Central Okanagan Food Bank to help out both local restaurants and raise money to provide meals for those in need.

On Thursday, April 30, the Warriors will be donating $10 to the food bank for every order over $30 placed to one of 11 participating local restaurants.

The participating restaurants are as follows:

  • Kelly O’Bryan’s
  • Murray’s Pizza
  • Kekuli Cafe
  • Sammy J’s
  • Chopped Leaf
  • Il Mercado Social Kitchen
  • Boston Pizza
  • Original Joe’s
  • C Lovers
  • Bamboo Chopsticks
  • Gasthaus on the Lake (Peachland)

The fundraiser will be active from 4 p.m. until close for each restaurant on Thursday night.

READ MORE: A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

READ MORE: KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests
Next story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

Just Posted

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Okanagan group launches fundraising page for PPE

The group also now has over 50 members throughout Central Okanagan

West Kelowna Warriors support foodbank with takeout event

Warriors to donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order over $30 at a selection of local restaurants

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Illegal dumping up Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

‘I haven’t even made it a kilometre in and I’m already absolutely disgusted’

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Fundraising effort underway, public also asked for help replacing items lost

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Civic staff movement takes place in North Okanagan

Armstrong corporate officer hired in Coldstream, after Coldstream’s moves to Vernon

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Most Read