West Kelowna RCMP commander recognized with Order of Merit

L to R ( RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon, the Governor General of Canada Right Honourable Julie Payette (Credit MCpl Mathieu Gaudreault, Rideau Hall © OSGG, 2019)

A West Kelowna RCMP commander was recognized for his outstanding service during a ceremony held inside Rideau Hall in the nation’s capital on Oct. 31.

Sgt. Duncan Dixon was one of 40 recipients from over 24 police forces who received the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucko and Governor General of Canada Julie Payette at the ceremony.

According to the Governor General’s website, the award was established in 2000 to honour exceptional services or distinct merit displayed by people working in Canadian police services.

Dixon’s career with the RCMP spans across an impressive 28 years, with 11 of those years spent working at the West Kelowna detachment as a non-commissioned officer.

As part of his duties, Dixon has also been in charge of delivering policing services for Peachland, Joe Rich and Big White during his time with the RCMP.

“I take pride in my commitment to serving Canada,” said Sgt. Dixon.

“Each and every day I strive to make things better for the residents of each of the communities I serve and I thoroughly enjoy the camaraderie I share with my employees of whom I am humbled to serve alongside.”

During a speech by commissioner Brenda Lucki at the ceremony, she said all the award recipients should be proud of their career accomplishments made so far.

“This award recognizes more than just a single action, it’s an accumulation of the outstanding work you have done over the past several decades,” said Lucki.

“You have dedicated your careers and many many personal hours to protecting the safety and security of Canadians while improving the lives of those around you.”

According to the City of West Kelowna, there are 26 police officers in the community who are members of the RCMP.

