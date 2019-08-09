The lakefront along Gellatly Road is a focal destination point for in West Kelowna. Photo: Capital News file

West Kelowna ranks 12th in Canada’s best communities

The rankings come from Maclean’s Magazine, Kelowna grabs 39 out of 415 communities

The communities of West Kelowna have been recognized as some of the top in the country.

According to the 2019 rankings of the best communities in Canada by Maclean’s Magazine, West Kelowna earned the 12th best ranking, and was the second Okanagan city in the top 12 with Salmon Arm ranking sixth.

The filters are based on wealth and economy, affordability, taxes, weather, crime, health, amenities and more.

West Kelowna’s top features were amenities, weather and taxes.

“If great weather is a top priority for you, our ranking puts West Kelowna’s at the fourth best in the country, with 124 days out of the year with temperatures above 20 C,” reads Maclean’s rankings.

On the other side of the Lake Okanagan, Kelowna came in at 39th and Lake Country at 72nd.

In 2019, three of the top five places in B.C. are in the Interior, with Nelson rounding out the rankings at 18th (Oak Bay and Colwood on the Island grabbed the other two spots in the B.C. top five).

British Columbia has 16 communities in the top 50, while Ontario has the most with 28, including the top five overall communities in the country.

Eagle Bluff wildfire now 2,270 hectares

Most Read