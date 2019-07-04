West Kelowna: Music in the Park kicks off its second season

Weekly outdoor concerts plugged in for the summer

The second season of Music in the Park takes the stage in West Kelowna Memorial Park Friday.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. you can catch Emerging artist Ruth Cipes, then the opening act, the Mason Burns Band back for their second year with rock and roll of the 70s and 80s.

Headlining at 8 p.m. is Nuela Charles, who is a multiple, Juno award-nominated, alternative soul singer. She has won the Western Canadian Music Award for Urban Artist of the Year and has opened for the Grapes of Wrath.

There will also be food trucks including:

· Peter Ze German – Bratwurst, Grilled Cheese, Schnitzel, Salad

· Kona Ice of Central Okanagan – Shaved Ice

· Dosa Crepes – Savory and Sweet Crepes

For more information regarding full schedules, food truck lineup, and rain advisories go to westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

