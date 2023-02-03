West Kelowna mayoral candidate spends $0 in election loss

The candidate who ran against Gord Milsom for the mayor’s chair didn’t spend a single dime on his campaign.
Election BC documents show $0.00 in total income and total expenditures columns for Andrew Kwaczynski.
Milsom spent $17,740.54 in winning his second term as mayor.
Newcomer Tasha Da Silva spent the most among council candidates with $10,242.89 in total expenditures.
The rest of councillor spending breaks down as follows:
- Jason Friesen $8,544.84;
- Garrett Millsap $6,776.37;
- Stephen Johnston $6,397.76;
- Carol Zanon $5,638.98;
- Rick de Jong $4,692.98.
Milsom defeated Kwaczynski by 4,410 votes to 855 in the 2022 campaign.
