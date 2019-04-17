West Kelowna gets more details on BC Hydro transmission delay

Council expressed frustration with the line’s timeline

Contributed

West Kelowna council has received much anticipated information on BC Hydro’s plans for additional transmission lines that will deliver power to more than 22,000 BC Hydro customers.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, along side almost all city councillors, expressed their frustration with the changes, and also the estimated time-frame of completion at a Committee of the Whole city council meeting Tuesday.

BC Hydro delivered the plans that have changed from an approval of a new secondary transmission line into, what is now, plans for resiliency alternatives to the existing power station.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Council enraged with BC Hydro over power delay

BC Hydro project manager Sue Foster told council that because the West Kelowna Transmission Project is such a large project, more reviews are needed and a confirmation for the preferred alternative expected in early 2020 at the earliest.

READ MORE: Energy Minister: B.C.’s 2040 target for all electric vehicles sales is realistic

READ MORE: Westside officials gather for inaugural meeting

The BC Hydro plans changed after estimated costs from Fall 2018 were higher than originally expected. Changes to the costs included a longer line distance of 28 kilometres, increased numbers and types of power-line poles and the amount of time to complete the construction of the line.

BC Hydro said they must fully consider, consult and assess all feasible alternatives including a new alternative focused on improving the resiliency of the existing transmission line to minimize the risk of outages resulting from forest fires and geotechnical events.

READ MORE: Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Resiliency alternatives that will be studied by BC Hydro to improve the existing line are enhanced access for maintenance, vegetation removal, fire retardant to wood poles, replacing wood with steel or fibreglass in high-risk areas, improved response plans and more.

In the past 20 years, the existing line has had four unplanned outages with 16 hours of total outage hours to the area that the line services.

BC Hydro expects a decision time will extend to early 2020.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Notice on title dismissed for Lake Country hardware store
Next story
$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

Just Posted

Notice on title dismissed for Lake Country hardware store

Staff recommended a notice on title recommendation for Ace Hardware be dismissed

Ice Breaker tournament returns to Lake Country

It’s the 15th annual tournament

Come early: Kelowna viking-themed pub hosting ‘Game of Thrones’ viewings

Munnin’s Post shows the popular HBO hit Sunday nights.

The Proud Sons bring unique blend of country rock to Kelowna

The Proud Sons will open for The Tea Party May 7

West Kelowna gets more details on BC Hydro transmission delay

Council expressed frustration with the line’s timeline

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

Most Read