West Kelowna firefighters have busy Saturday evening

The firefighters were kept busy with several incidents

It was a busy evening for West Kelowna Fire Rescue Crews.

At 6 p.m., WKFR crews were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident up the Coquihalla Connector.

While these units were still committed up the Coquihalla, a call came in for a structure fire in a single family residence in the McIver Road area of Glenrosa. First arriving crews from Station 31, who had been called back to duty to cover for the Coquihalla incident, reported flames through the roof of the residence denoting a “working” fire.

Quick action by the WKFR crews kept the fire from extending throughout the entire home and resulting in a total loss; instead, the fire was largely contained to the upstairs living room area. The four occupants and their three pets all managed to get out of the home safely, and are being cared for by Regional Emergency Support Services (ESS). The fire appears to have started as a chimney fire, and extended into the wall and ceiling, resulting in structural involvement. It is not known if the occupants had insurance. A total of three Engines, a Command Unit and a Safety responded to this fire.

READ ALSO: Dispute over hidden camera sex in B.C. fire chief’s office

While WKFR were battling the fire in Glenrosa, another call came in for a car fire with possible extension into an adjacent structure. The last two available WKFR apparatus were dispatched to this incident, along with mutual aid support from Kelowna Fire Department. Fortunately, the two WKFR apparatus were able to keep the fire from spreading into the structure and the Kelowna Engine was not required.

RELATED: Car catches fire after colliding with SUV in Kelowna

Saturday, Dec. 1’s concurrent emergency incidents provide a number of safety reminders as we head into the winter season: be prepared for winter driving conditions at all times, and ensure that wood burning stoves, fireplaces and appliances are regularly cleaned and inspected by a registered professional. Ensure that all smoke detectors are functioning, and have a home escape plan. On the road, if you experience mechanical problems or see smoke coming from your vehicle’s engine compartment, pull over to a safe location and call 911 immediately.

