West Kelowna Fire Rescue getting dedicated administrative building

Both a new central hub of administrative operations and replacing the Lakeview Heights Fire Hall (#32) remain priorities for West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR).

On Feb. 1, 2022, the city acquired a residential property at 2406 Drought Road, which is slated to be the future home of Fire Hall #30. A report to city council indicates the move to centralize WKFR administration to that location will help prepare for the eventual replacement of Hall #32 while keeping operations functional.

Hall #32 was built in 1971 and is no longer adequate to serve the operational needs of WKFR. It currently serves as an administration building and operational fire station with four firefighters on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The long-overdue replacement is essential to accommodate additional firefighting apparatus and training of crews, the report stated.

In 2020, staff completed a needs assessment for a new hall in Lakeview Heights. That report concluded a new building needed to be close to the existing location to accommodate fire response times and fire underwriter/insurance requirements. Options in the area are limited due to ALR land, and covenants that will not allow a fire hall to be built in adjacent areas.

WKFR’s presentation to council stated that property on Harmon Road, previously identified for a future fire hall administration/operational facility, is now unsuitable for an operational Hall #32. A concept design for the new hall is underway, and once city staff considers council and community input, detailed plans will be presented to council.

Read More: UBC drops weekly COVID testing for students and faculty

Read More: Kelowna trail blazer named Business Leader of the Year for 2021

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelownafirefirefighters