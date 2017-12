A van and SUV crash occurred this afternoon

A two-vehicle crash resulted in no injuries this afternoon.

A van and an SUV crashed on Shannon Lake and Bartley Roads around 12:20 p.m. this afternoon.

Two fire engines were on scene.

