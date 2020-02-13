West Kelowna approves plans for 900 new homes near Smith Creek

The new development could welcome 2,100 new residents

The City of West Kelowna has agreed to move forward on a large housing development in the Smith Creek area.

Plans for the new development were overseen during Tuesday’s meeting, where council approved the next steps of the proposed plans, which could bring close to 2,100 new residents to the area.

Though the project could take up to 20 years to complete, council unanimously agreed that the development will be a good use of the near-150 hectares of greenfields.

“This is to me smart development moving forward,” said Counc. Rick De Jong. “I really like what’s in front of us today.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna residents conflicted over proposed new development on greenfields

Council acknowledged that the construction of the development will have impacts on the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Concerns about the maintenance of city parks, sewer and water access, traffic, road access and fire mitigation were addressed by the West Kelowna council, as well as the possibilities of an additional fire station for the neighbourhood.

“I’m pleased to see these (plans) come to council,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“I appreciate and get excited with the big picture view of the future potential growth that is going to occur eventually in our community. I look forward to hearing from the public.”

West Kelowna city staff will now schedule the development for a public hearing while the proposal moves into its final draft.

