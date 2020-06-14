Weekly roundup: Racist comment by political volunteer, Nazi solute at protest, Waterfront Cafe closes

A look at the top stories of the week

Justin Neufeld has been removed from his volunteer positions with both the federal and provincial Kelowna-Lake Country riding associations. (Contributed)

Racist comment gets Kelowna-Lake Country political volunteer tossed

A comment on a local news post comparing a Black Lives Matter fist to a Nazi salute has resulted in the removal of a board executive sitting on the Kelowna-Lake Country riding associations for both the federal Conservatives and BC Liberals.

In the post, Justin Neufeld wrote “a BLM fist in the air is no different than a Nazi salute. Change my mind.”

Kelowna RCMP investigate reported Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after reports of a vehicle passenger giving the Nazi salute on Friday, June 5.

The incident happened during the Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon. While protesters were gathered in Stuart Park, a white Ford F350 drove by the gathering and a passenger in the vehicle put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a Nazi salute.

An investigation into the alleged act of racism is ongoing and there have been no arrests to date.

Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

The Kelowna RCMP has released the identity of a woman found dead on a Kelowna beach last week in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death.

The deceased has since been identified by investigators as 39-year-old Yolanda Mae Lemky. Her body was found on the shore near the Maude Roxby Wetlands Boardwalk, a local bird sanctuary, on June 2.

Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

A family member has come forward to identify the Kelowna Mountie involved in a violent arrest caught on video.

Kym Pietrzak has identified the officer as her brother, Const. Siggy Pietrzak, 45 and is condemning his actions.

According to his sister, Siggy has been a Kelowna RCMP officer for three years. Prior to that, he was a Registered Practical Nurse in Ontario, but is now listed by the College of Nurses of Ontario as ’not entitled to practice’.

“It didn’t surprise me but I was disgusted,” Kym said. “I can’t believe he’s a cop.

“How did he get away with this? How is this justifiable?”

Kelowna’s Waterfront Cafe permanently closes its doors

One of Kelowna’s favourite waterfront spots has permanently closed.

Waterfront Cafe and Catering, located on Abbott Street, served as a perfect spot for a date night, lunch-break, or a get together with family and friends.

From hand-crafted cocktails made with local spirits to an array of meals made with fresh local ingredients, the spot garnered a strong reputation in the community and will surely be missed.

UPDATE: Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich

Highway 33 remains closed due to a washout between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road south of Kelowna.

There is a detour via Highway 97 and Highway 33 to Highway 3 at Rock Creek. A detour for light traffic only is available via KLO Road to McCulloch Road to Highway 33 on a 25 km gravel road.

Local DJ reflects on 34 years spinning at Kelowna’s OK Corral

When it comes to a night out dancing in Kelowna, there are not many venues that have been able to keep the party going like the OK Corral Cabaret — and for good reason.

If you’re a regular at Corral you’ve probably noticed the music is always loud, fun, and full of energy. But, that’s no coincidence. The Corral has used the same DJ night after night for longer than most of its guests have been alive.

Darryl John, aptly titled by local club-goers as ‘DJ’ or ‘DJ Bonneau’ for both his initials and profession, has been spinning at the Corral for 34 years thanks to an introduction by his sister Sadie back in 1986.

“My sister, who’s sadly no longer with us, actually introduced me to the Corral,” said DJ.

“When she was younger she didn’t like the friends I was hanging out with and the things that I was doing. She said there was this new place in town she was going to and she knew I’d fave fun. The minute I walked through the door I was like ‘this is it’ and I never stopped going back.”