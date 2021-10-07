Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 223 cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Central Okanagan between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. (BCCDC)

Weekly COVID-19 cases fall again in the Central Okanagan

The region saw 223 cases between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2

For the sixth time in the past seven weeks, weekly COVID-19 case totals for the Central Okanagan have fallen.

The most recent data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the Central Okanagan recorded 223 cases of the virus between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, less than a quarter of the record-high 922 cases seen during the second week of August.

Since that high, cases have declined all but one week. This is the lowest weekly total the region has seen since mid-July after an outbreak was declared in the region and cases began to rise dramatically.

To the north, Vernon saw a slight increase in cases to 64 from 56 the previous week, while counts in the Enderby and Armstrong areas decreased substantially to 11 and six cases from 30 and 22 respectively. Salmon Arm noted an increase to 60 cases from 43.

In Penticton, cases decreased to 48 from 69 while the Oliver and Osoyoos area noted 20 cases compared to last week’s 33.

As of Oct. 4, 79 per cent of eligible Central Okanagan residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lagging behind the provincial average of 82 per cent.

