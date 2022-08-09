‘Wedge’ wins approval from Kelowna council

‘This finishes off a key corner for us, especially with development happening across the street’

Conceptual rendering of new building planned for the corner of Water and Leon. (Photo contributed)

Kelowna City Council was in full support of moving The Wedge forward this time around.

The building, planned for the corner of Leon Ave. and Water St., had been before them previously as a six-storey version, which at the time Coun. Maxine DeHart opposed.

“This is perfect,” she said referring to the redesigned two-storey development approved at Monday’s (Aug. 8) meeting. The building will be home to one commercial tenant and the applicant also has plans for a restaurant, as it will include a rooftop patio. Coun. Charlie Hodge raised concerns about the lack of onsite parking considering the potential restaurant.

“Restaurants need patrons and patrons need a place to park,” said Hodge.

Development Planning Manager Terry Barton explained that it’s not any different than other downtown restaurants.

“We have some very large seating capacities that don’t have any parking at all,” he said.

Barton pointed out parking is available at nearby Chapman Parkade as well as other surface lots. Coun. Brad Sieben noted that the area has been a “dead-zone” for some time.

“This finishes off a key corner for us, especially with a lot of development happening across the street.”

