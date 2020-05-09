Ways to celebrate moms during the pandemic

This year’s Mothers’ Day may be a bit strange, but here are some ways you can celebrate mom in Kelowna

Brunch and mimosas with your mom may not be possible this year due to COVID-19, but there are still ways to show mothers we care about them.

Here are a few ways to do that:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Happy Mothers’ Day to the wonderful moms out there. Thank you for all you do!

Coronavirus