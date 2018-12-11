The boil water notice issued for the Ellison area near Kelowna has been downgraded to a water quality advisory. —Image: Capital News file

Water woes in Ellison area downgraded

Glenmore Ellison Irrigation District replaces boil water notice with a water quality advisory

The Glenmore Ellison Irrigation District has downgraded the boil water advisory that was issued for the Ellison area Nov. 5.

In consultation with Interior Health, the GEID has downgraded the boil water notice to a water quality advisory for approximately 97 water users within the Ellison service area which is part of the Regional District of Central Okanagan. The area gets its water from the Mill Creek.

GEID says any properties under a advisory currently is receiving water that is considered “fair” due to elevated turbidity (cloudiness in the water).

For water considered to be fair quality, IH recommends children aged 0 to 12 years of age, seniors aged 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems boil their water for one minute before consumption, brushing teeth with it or washing vegetables, or seek a safe alternative such as bottled water.

Owners of public facilities must post water quality advisories at all sinks and drinking water fountains that are accessible to the public or turn off off the taps.

It says as opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the advisories.

GEID says it is also conducting ongoing monitoring and disinfection is being maintained throughout the GEID distribution system.

If you require further information see www.glenmoreellison.com or contact the GEID office at 250-763-6506.

Most Read