(File photo)

Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The water quality advisory was issued Tuesday and rescinded Friday

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a water quality advisory which was issued earlier this week.

The warning was given to Rose Valley Properties, and along side the consultation with Interior Health, the city deemed the water safe Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued for Rose Valley residences, Mar Jok Elementary

Testing was completed after a higher than normal turbidity as a result of a water line break at a West Kelowna construction site on Sept. 3.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton
Next story
Summerland receives praise for greenhouse gas reduction efforts

Just Posted

Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

South Kelowna resident accidentally torches fence

Fire crews called to small grass blaze

Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The water quality advisory was issued Tuesday and rescinded Friday

Cash for fake gold? Two West Kelowna residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Update: Cops for Kids cycle into the South Okanagan

The cyclists kicked off their 10 day ride Friday morning in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan Heat drop 1st game of soccer season

The UBC Okanagan women’s soccer club dropped game one of the season… Continue reading

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Block 300 Casual Steakhouse had a rocky start and is looking for a second chance from customers

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Most Read